OLD ORCHARD BEACH – June B. Lee, 61 of Heath Street, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Southern Maine Medical Center. She was born in Portland July 13, 1960, the daughter of Frederick and Jennie White Lee. June attended Portland and Deering High School. She worked as a seamstress for Health Tex, then for Konica Film and for the last 18 years as a Direct Support Professional with Community Partners. June enjoyed reading, writing and drawing picture in abstract style, Indians, planets and the stars. She is survived by her partner of 38 years Richard Brown of Old Orchard Beach, two sons, Jonathan Scott Hunnewell of Old Orchard Beach, and Justin Carmen Brown of Old Orchard Beach, a daughter Rachel Marie Brown of Old Orchard Beach, a brother Angelo Rotollo of South Portland, two sisters Belinda Lee of South Florida and Deborah Hurtz of Connecticut, and two grandchildren Delylah and Devin. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 22, 2022 at 1 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco, Main.

Guest Book