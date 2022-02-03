Helen W. Jenkins 1923 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Helen Maria Whitmore Jenkins, 98, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2022 at The Garden in Brunswick. Helen was born on March 18, 1923 in Haverhill, Mass. to Rachel Marble Whitmore and Nathaniel McClellan Whitmore. She was beloved by many. Helen graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, N.Y.; attended Sweetbriar College and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She worked for the Yankee Network in Boston where she met her husband, Gordon Milo Jenkins. They had two daughters, Jennifer and Victoria and lived for many years in Corning, N.Y. where Gordon was president and general manager of WCLI AM-FM Radio. Helen was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Corning, N.Y. and was president of the Steuben Girl Scout Council. Helen was a long time Girl Scout leader and was an inspiration and positive role model to many over the years. Her kindness and thoughtfulness were expressed in numerous ways from organizing food and clothing drives for the Migrant Community to toy and clothing drives for a local orphanage. Helen worked for 12 years at the Corning Museum of Glass as a sales person for Steuben Glass. She and her husband moved to their home at High Head in South Harpswell in 1979. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1982. Helen was active in the Brunswick Community. She was a docent at the Peary- MacMillan Artic Museum and the Walker Art Museum at Bowdoin College. She was on the Art Committee at Thornton Oaks and an active volunteer for the Brunswick Red Cross. Helen’s great humor, wit, grace and kindness will be greatly missed by all she touched. Helen leaves behind her daughters Jennifer Jenkins of Brunswick, and Victoria Hersen of Portland, Ore., her son-in-law, Dr. Michel Hersen; grandson, Nathaniel Hersen of Portland, Ore., step-grandson, Jonathan Hersen, his wife Susan and their children Mira and Keelan Hersen. There will be a private burial in Dixfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

