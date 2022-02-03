Marvin Wayne Norha 1936 – 2022 LEWISTON – Marvin Wayne Norha, 85, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2022 due to complications from Parkinsons. The son of the late Wayne Norha and Ellen Salo Norha, Marvin was born in Embarrass, Minn. on June 29, 1936. He graduated from Embarrass High School in 1954. Marv was a proud veteran and served in the United States Navy beginning in 1955 to when he retired in 1975. He valued his 20 years of honorable service in Naval Aviation. After retiring, Marv moved his family to Gilbert, Minn. for several years, followed by a final move back to Brunswick. He worked for Ray Labbe and Sons and Hubbard Construction. Marvin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Moreau Norha of Brunswick; children Mark (Darcy) Norha of Virginia, Minn., Kelly (Billy) Wilson of Durham, N.C., and Kim (Roland) Rios of San Antonio; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Clark of Virginia, Minn.; and countless family and friends. A special thank you to Russell Park Living Center, in Lewiston for the wonderful care they provided. A private service will be held in late June at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Online condolences may be left at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Midcoast Humane.

