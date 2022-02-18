Margaret J. Sylvester 1922 – 2022 FREEPORT – Margaret J. Sylvester, 99, died, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Hawthorne House. She was born in Liberty on Dec. 25, 1922, a daughter of Tracy E. and Barbara Emma (Weaver) Harriman. She graduated from Walker High School in 1942 and was employed at Daily Brothers Show Factory in Belfast. She was then employed at Camden Shipyard during World War II and on Sept. 14, 1946, she married Kenneth Sylvester. She was employed at Congress Sportswear and then Bath Iron Works where she retired in 1988 from the custodial department. She was a member of the Beacon Street Methodist Church of Bath. She enjoyed bowling, boating and camping. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Sylvester on March 26, 2012; and her son, Mark J. Sylvester on Nov. 1, 2009. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Victoria Sylvester of West Bath; one grandson, Sean Parker Sylvester; two great-grandchildren, Connor Sylvester and Alanna Sylvester; many nieces and nephews. Her siblings are Tracy E. Harriman Jr., Norma Kauffman and Theresa Miller. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

