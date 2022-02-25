Joan M. Jordan 1942 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Joan M. Jordan, 80, of Old Stage Road, died Feb. 18, 2022 after a long illness. She grew up and lived in Woolwich most of her life. Joan was born in Bath on Jan. 23, 1942, the daughter of Adam and Lilliace (Ames) Galuza. She was married to Edgar Johns and had four sons, Adam, Laurance, Eric and Travis. In 1979 Joan married Gerald S. Jordan with whom she spent the rest of her life in Christians’ love and gained four stepchildren, Judith, Joseph, Stacy, and Gerald Jr. Joan had 14 grandchildren, Adam G., Natasha, Dillon, Alex, Danny, Desiree, Cierra, Sidney, Hayden, Peter, Thomas, Chloe, Grace, and Jasper; great-grandchildren Nicholas, Luna, Cullen, Cheyenne, and Emma. Natasha, her oldest granddaughter, came to live with her and Gerald when she was 9 years old, raising her as if she were their own. Joan had three sisters, Juanita Ponziani, Donna Morris, and Yvonne Stanton, and one brother, Gerald Galuza; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was educated in Woolwich schools and Morse High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and her master’s degree from University of Southern Maine. She attended the Muskie school, a part of the law school for public policy. Joan also attended State of Maine Codes enforcement training where she was certified in land use law. Joan had a dog kennel when her children were young, breeding German Shepard’s and other breeds as well as supplying feed and such to the community. She also worked at L.L.Bean and retired from there. Later Joan was the owner and operator of ALET Florist Shop and did over 2000 weddings. Joan moved on to work for the Research Triangle Institute of North Carolina, where she worked on a national health survey. Joan then did case management for a few years before retiring fully. Joan served on countless Town of Woolwich committees, where she was instrumental in the development of the public boat landing and swimming area behind the town hall. She helped to organize planting projects throughout town for beautification. She was a member of the agricultural, forestry and comprehensive planning committees. As well as the appeals board and Woolwich Historical Society. Joan was involved in political campaigns for many years and the National Family Jordan Association. Joan’s son, Laurence, was in a car accident in 1978 and was in a coma for six months with a brain injury. Joan then became a charter member of the Maine Brain Injury Association. Joan and her sons spent many hours teaching Larry to walk, talk, think, and feel again. Joan became his guardian and rep-payee for the rest of her life. She organized and put together a home for Larry on Galuza family land, with the help of her parents and siblings. Joan became a national speaker on head injury. When Joan was raising dogs, she taught obedience classes for 18 years, and earned countless obedience degrees. She owned A-L-E-T kennels in Nobleboro and Woolwich, and later with Natasha, they changed the name to ALETASH. Joan and Natasha bred English pointers, including over 15 AKC champions. One of Joan’s greatest delights was traveling to dog shows with Natasha and being involved in multiple dog clubs and associations. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and sometimes family, many times to Disney, Europe, Alaska and many more places. Joan loved having large holiday gatherings and being surrounded by family. On Saturday, March 5, a visiting hour will precede a service, followed by refreshments at the First Baptist Church of Woolwich, 812 Middle Rd. beginning at 12 p.m. with the service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Woolwich.

