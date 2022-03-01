When our children were young, we were involved in school board meetings and the PTA. We wanted the best for our children and their schools. We demanded high standards for those who ran for school board and for those who ran the schools and decided on the curriculum. Our involvement as a community resulted in our high school winning the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

We have raised our children. They are successful and leading productive lives. We’d like to think that our interest and their experience in primary education was the foundation for who they are now.

We moved to Harpswell 20 years ago. We are proud of our community here and we’re involved in some wonderful projects. Harpswell is a lovely and unique community. Yet, I have a confession to make. There are times we have “skipped” local elections. We figured we raised our children and it’s up to other parents to step up. We were wrong. As of late we have seen local school board meetings throughout our country become a sounding board for off the rail politics as some “adults” try to introduce extreme views on the boards and into our schools. Some of these people have attacked our teachers and administrators because they disagree with what they are teaching and have even attempted to ban books such as The Bluest Eye and Ruby Bridges Goes to School. It is with sadness and concern that we have observed our very own school board meetings at MSAD 75 dissolve into some chaotic disputes that are simply disruptive. Enough. This is about our children.

This community needs to raise the bar on our school board members. We should demand folks who are measured, have good common sense, listening skills and have high standards. Ryan Larsen is that person. He is a father whose children attend these schools. He values quality education, our teachers and a high bar of academic standards. Please join me in voting on March 1 for Ryan. Don’t sit this one out. These are all of our children and they are the future. There is nothing more important.

