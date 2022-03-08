The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust welcomes the public to search Weber-Kelly Preserve in Georgetown for owls on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Led by nature enthusiasts Jane Harrison and Leigh Ann Fish, participants will learn about different owl calls, explore what makes a good owl home and other facts about these nocturnal birds of prey.

The Owl Prowl is free and open to all ages.

Maine is home to 11 owl species who spend all or part of the year in the state. Owls live in a variety of habitats including dense woodlands, marshes and urban environments like golf courses and airports. Harrison and Fish will share recordings of various owl calls as they lead a walk through the preserve. Meeting at dusk will optimize chances of seeing or hearing owls as wintertime is their mating season.

Participants should wear footwear with excellent tread and/or bring micro-spikes for traction on potentially icy trails. Pack a headlamp and dressing to spend 1 – 1 ½ hours outdoors.

Register at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: