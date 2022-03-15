Geneva L. (Wallace) Beals 1931 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Geneva L. (Wallace) Beals, 90, peacefully joined the angels at the feet of her Lord and Savior early on the evening of Jan. 7, 2022 at her home with her family present. She was born in West Point, Maine on Oct. 20, 1931 to Lendall Green and Flora Wallace. A clipping from The Bath Independent reports that on August 25, 1949, Robert Beals and Miss Geneva Wallace were joined in marriage in a single ring ceremony performed by Rev. A.N. Bickmore at the West Point Parsonage followed by a reception at Haskell camp. Mrs. Beals wore a suit of gray with a carnation corsage. The couple was attended by Miss Myrna Wallace and Arthur “Gussie” Wallace. In the mid-late 1950s, she and Robert began working with a group of parents from local communities to establish a program to educate their special needs children who had been denied attendance in public school. The first “school” was housed in a cottage on the grounds of the Hyde Estate on High Street in Bath. This effort resulted the creation of Elmhurst Inc. located at 400 Centre Street in Bath. A more detailed history of Elmhurst is available at elmhurstmaine.com. Within this timeframe, Geneva became a founding member of the Phippsburg Ambulance Service, as well as the Ladies Fire Auxiliary, which was formed to support the firefighters and ambulance/rescue members. Their fund raising efforts consisting of dances, talent shows, baked sales, auctions, craft fairs, donkey baseball games (baseball played on the backs of donkeys), firemen’s field day, ice fishing derbies, raffles, and so much more. These funds were used to purchase items necessary to ensure first responder safety, communications equipment, tuition costs for training fire and ambulance personnel, training equipment used to practice lifesaving skills, as well as teach community members basic first aid and CPR, and the expansion of the fire station. For many years before the inception of the 911 emergency call system, the interconnected “red network” phones that were strategically installed in homes and businesses within the town were answered by Geneva and other dedicated volunteers who stood vigil by these phones 24 hours/day, 365 days/year to ensure a quick and appropriate response to a call for help. Although the Phippsburg Fire and Ambulance Departments were funded by taxpayer appropriations at the annual Town Meeting and the extraordinary fund raising efforts of the Auxiliary, Geneva (and Robert) continued to work tirelessly to supplement those funds in large part by their personal commitment to collect and redeem an inconceivable amount of returnable bottles and cans. While engaged in these civic endeavors and raising her family, Geneva worked for Edith Parks, Doris Shores, Bill and Shirley Reid, Charles and Linda DeMello, Bob and Laura Ridgewell, owners of “THE STORE” at Phippsburg Center. Her children often joked that when the store changed ownership, she was part of the inventory. Geneva was predeceased by her husband (2008); father (1947), mother (1960), stepfather Hollis Gilliam (1941); her beloved grandparents from whom she sought parental guidance after having lost her parents at a young age, Amos (1968) and Nellie (Gilliam) Wallace (1980); and her brother, Levi Gilliam (2015). She is survived by two sons, Robert E. Beals Jr. and Lawson J.B. Beals, two daughters, Allison (Dale) Jacobs and Marvis Coombs, all of Phippsburg; five grandchildren, Mark (Audrey) Jacobs, Stacey Jacobs, Louise (Donnie) Dauphin, Lorana (Paul) Pierce, Jennifer (Donald) Munsey; five great-grandchildren, Alex Pierce, Kali Pierce, Ashley McCray, Rachel McCray, Devin Dauphin; five great-great-grandchildren, Xavier McCray, Mathew Grenier, Adrien Grenier, Caleb Pierce, and Landyn Brooks; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Palmer) White, Marcia (Minyo) Gilliam; nieces, Glenda White, Linda Gilliam, Bethany Piccone, nephews, John Hughes, Wayne White, Glenn Beals, Richard Beals, and Randall Beals; as well as countless cousins of Wallace, Gilliam, and Green roots, and her beloved Cecil Amos Doughty of Chebeague. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the personnel from CHANS Home Health and Hospice, especially Sue, Suzanne, Nick, Peter, Amanda, Holly, Jenna, Tracey, and Abby for their compassionate care and support. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Phippsburg Fire Station. Arrangements are by Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath, Maine. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution in Geneva’s memory to: Pine Grove Community Church in West Point c/o Rhonda Switzer, Treasurer 272 Hacker Road Brunswick, ME 04011 or: Elmhurst Inc. Client Activity Program 400 Centre Street Bath, ME 04530 or: Phippsburg Fire, Ambulance, and Auxiliary P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562 or: CHANS Home Health and Hospice P.O. Box 279 Brunswick, ME 04011 or; a charity that touches your heart

