A Scarborough man who has given his time to efforts ranging from a golf committee to the Zoning Board of Appeals was honored earlier this month.

Art Dillon received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Maine Recreation & Parks Association, while Community Services Hub was named one of three Facilities of Merit in the state.

“It’s nice being recognized, but that’s not why I do what I do,” Dillon said. “I pretty much grew up here in Scarborough and I love the town.”

Dillon shows his affection for Scarborough in a lot of ways.

The Scarborough High School Alumni Golf Committee, for which he helps raise scholarship funds, is among the many boards and organizations he has served over the past 20 years. Dillon is also chairperson of the town’s Parks & Rec Advisory Committee and is a member of the Cable Television Committee. He is active as well in the Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce, where he has coordinated the annual free summer concert series at Memorial Park for the past 17 years.

“We usually have some pretty top-notch performers,” he said of the concert series. “I’ve got lots of bands trying to get in.”

“Really, without his dedication and passion, that event wouldn’t be what it is today,” said Todd Souza, director of Scarborough Community Services.

Scarborough Community Services Hub, located at 418 Payne Road, was recognized by the Maine Parks & Recreation Association for its ability to hold key programs at the height of the pandemic, most notably before- and after-school child care and summer camps.

“When the pandemic hit and brought forth stay-at-home orders, Scarborough Community Services’ programming took a major hit,” Maine Parks & Recreation Association said in a prepared release. “Everyone knew that Scarborough could not go another year without these programs that are essential to all the working families in town.”

The Hub was leased by the town in September 2020 to bring back local programs. It went on to serve 103 students throughout the unprecedented 2020-21 school year. The facility has also allowed the community services department to create new programs, such as a preschool program, daily senior offerings and adult fitness classes.

While the award is for the facility, it is a testament to the department’s staff, Souza said.

“We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without our staff,” he said. “Their dedication, their skillsets and, more importantly, their creativity … without the staff, none of this would have been possible.”

Maine Recreation & Parks Association “is dedicated to improving the quality of life of all through the advancement of the parks and recreation profession in Maine,” according to its website. MRPA also serves as a statewide advocate and resource for parks and rec professionals.

