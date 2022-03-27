“I’m currently reading ‘Under the Dome’ by Stephen King. I was drawn to the book because it’s Stephen King and set in Maine, but also because it feels like I’ve been living under a giant bubble I can’t escape ever since COVID started.” — DEB WILLIAMS, Bowdoinham
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
