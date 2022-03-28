BIDDEFORD — Richard O. Cote, 76, of Biddeford, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

He was born in Biddeford on Sept.26, 1945, a son of Conrad and Rita (Norman) Cote.

On July 3, 1965, he married his wife Paulette St. Ours at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

Richard was from the generation of hard work. His extensive resume included working for Sandler Brothers, Fiber Materials Inc. and Biddeford Public Works Department. He served for 20 years as a volunteer fire fighter for the Biddeford Fire Department.

One of his most memorable life moments was their trip to the Bermuda in 2000. This memory will be cherished forever.

On all the important days in our lives and the regular days too, he will always be in our hearts and on our minds. He will be sadly missed.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan Cote.

He is survived by: his loving wife, Paulette Cote of Biddeford; daughter, Lisa Bedard and husband Jean of Biddeford; two grandchildren, Sharon Armentino and husband Ronald Jr., and Melissa Payne; and nine great-grandchildren: Cody, Zoe, Isabella, Hayleigh, Alexis, Elaina, Julian, Brady and Jaxon. He is also survived by: two brothers; Raymond Cote, and Robert Cote and wife Ramona; sister, Cathy Labonte and husband Norman; and many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Richard’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

