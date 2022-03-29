KENNEBUNK

Museum launches artist-in-residency program

The Brick Store Museum has announce its Bauman Artist-in-Residency for 2022, a new initiative funded through the Bauman Family Foundation. This fund allows the museum to sponsor a guest artist for the summer to spend time with the museum’s collections and create new works from their inspiration.

The museum is seeking an artist to create works of art that reflect the diverse history and cultures of Kennebunk through any medium. The selected artist will earn a residency stipend for their contributions to forwarding the museum’s arts and humanities learning.

The artist-in-residence will hold the position for three months and is expected to produce a final project to be accepted into the museum’s collection and offer at least one public program, like a workshop or program based on their specialty.

Artists in all media are eligible to apply. The application is at brickstoremuseum.org. Deadline to apply is by April 30.

PORTLAND

Winners of Black History Month art contest announced

UScellular announced the three winners of its 5th annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine and the artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts: Makayla R., 11, received $250 for first place for her drawing of Patricia Bath; Trinity S., 13, received $150 for second place for her drawing of Yvonne Clark; and Aubree T., 9, received $100 for third place for her drawing of Zora Neale Hurston.

This year, UScellular introduced a new element to the contest. Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists, and educators. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

DAMARISCOTTA

Library selected for federal humanities grant

Skidompha Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide for the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities, through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Skidompha will use funds to anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution. The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library deliver excellent programs and services related to culture, history, literature, and other humanities subjects.

Skidompha will use those funds to support a summer reading program for adults – the first of its kind for the library – that aims to unite and uplift the community through book clubs, speakers, and reading challenges.

AUBURN

Dress donations sought for prom gown giveaway

The Woman’s Literary Union Prom Gown Giveaway has returned, providing free dresses at the WLU Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at the Foss Mansion at 19 Elm St.

The nonprofit is seeking donations of new or clean formal dresses, gowns or accessories – such as shoes, purses and earrings – that are in good condition for the WLU to give to young women for free.

For donations or more details, call Kathy Lawrence at 795-6134 or Doreen Jordan at 577-1784.

For more details, go to womansliteraryunion.org.

WELLS

Celebration of Reading Day resumes as in-person event

With COVID-19 protocols still in place, the annual Wells-Ogunquit Community School District’s decades-old Celebration of Reading Day was held at Wells Elementary School and Wells Junior High School on March 4.

This year, 47 community members, six Wells Rotary Club members, and six Wells High School Interact Club members volunteered to participate. The Rotarians and high school students read and interacted with fifth grade students while the community group visited classrooms throughout the school day.

“It was so nice to have the guest readers visit the classrooms in person this year,” said Community Resource Coordinator Maryanne Foley, who has planned and recruited volunteer readers for this event for the past 28 years. “The staff and students missed having visitors in the school.”

The celebration typically is scheduled for the first week in March to coincide with the birthday of the late author Theodor Geisel (1904-1991) aka Dr. Seuss.

The Wells Rotary Club purchased all of the books that members read to students to then donate to the elementary school library.

ROCKLAND

Maine Lobster Festival seeks local bands

The Maine Lobster Festival’s entertainment committee is looking for Maine-based bands to perform live during the 75th Maine Lobster Festival on Aug. 3-7. Bands of all genres are welcome to apply.

A representative from each band may apply online at the entertainment page of the Maine Lobster Festival website at mainelobsterfestival.com.

LIBERTY

Art scholarship available for seniors

Liberty Graphics, environmentally conscious T-shirt printers, is now accepting art submissions for its 25th annual $1,000 art scholarship contest.

All high school seniors Maine are invited to submit original work that reflects on the theme of “Art and our Natural Environment.”

Works may be submitted by email to [email protected], or send the original to 44 Main Street, P.O. Box 5 Liberty, Maine 04949, attention: Scholarship.

Submission deadline is April 11. Entry forms and contest details are available at lgtees.com under the “About” section.

FALMOUTH

Deputy fire chief completes prestigious program

Deputy Chief Colin Shea of Falmouth Fire-EMS successfully completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer (EFO) program. The highly competitive, graduate-level program is widely accepted as one of the most well-respected and reputable development programs for fire service leaders.

According to the National Fire Academy, the EFO program is the pinnacle of programming “preparing executive officers to meet the ever-changing demands of the dynamic communities in which they serve.”

The EFO program focuses on four components: personal leadership philosophy, organizational leadership, focus on the community, and a capstone project consisting of a portfolio, a research paper, and a presentation. The goal of the program is to provide bold, thoughtful, and innovative solutions through applied research to create safe, healthy, prepared, and resilient communities. For his capstone project, Shea developed a program on severe weather response for Falmouth Fire-EMS, focusing primarily on the department’s response and safety precautions during severe thunderstorms and major snowstorms.

Maine has had 18 graduates of the EFO program since its inception over 30 years ago.

Shea started at Falmouth Fire-EMS in April 2019. In addition to his role as a deputy chief, he has taken the lead for Falmouth Emergency Management in dealing with the pandemic since March 2020.

More information on the program can be found at usfa.fema.gov/training/nfa/programs/efop.html.

FRYEBURG

Fryeburg Academy honors Ukraine

On March 17, the Fryeburg Academy community gathered outside for a moment of silence and a group photo. The event was organized by fellow Ukrainian students Anna Bondar and Daryna Serediuk and the International Club and faculty members Greg Huang-Dale and Judy Heininger.

Before the minute of silence, head of school Erin P. Mayo addressed the group, thanking them for wearing Ukraine’s national colors as a visible show of support.

In addition to the event, Bondar and Serediuk also organized a community fundraiser to raise funds for humanitarian efforts. “We are not helpless,” Bondar said. “Ukrainians are proud and resilient. Every dollar and show of support helps us feel stronger.”

The fundraiser has already raised nearly $2,000 of the $3,000 goal the school hoped to meet by April 7. “It’s amazing to see all the support from our teachers and fellow students,” said Serediuk. “We are passionate to do our part in helping our families and friends in Ukraine in any way we can.”

