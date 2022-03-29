KENNEBUNK

Museum hosts genealogist for lecture

The Brick Store Museum will host a talk with certified genealogist Pam Eagleson at 2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom as part of its virtual springtime lecture series “Expanded Perspectives of History.

Eagleson will present “Uncovering the Struggles & Stories of Our Ancestors.” It is often difficult to get to know 18th and 19th century ancestors as few records are left to tell us their stories – a name, a couple of census records, a tombstone, perhaps a photo and, if lucky, an obituary. However, with deep digging in what documents are available, their stories can be found. This presentation looks at four individuals and the challenges they faced.

Registration is free, and spots can be reserved at brickstoremuseum.org or call the museum at 985-4802. Lectures will be recorded and made available to registrants and museum members.

WELLS

Library releases programs for public

Wells Public Library will hold the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road, unless otherwise noted:

• Children’s programs will include a teen movie day at 1 p.m. Wednesday; Lego Club at 3 p.m. Friday, inviting youths of all ages to come and build master creations, using the library’s supply of Legos; and Mother Goose Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday for children ages 24 months and younger to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

• Adult programs will feature a visit with Chris Boucher, author of “Front Pivot,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday; Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or re-learning French.

• Fiber Arts Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to continue individual and group projects. All ages and levels of ability are encouraged to join; Great Decisions Discussion Group also will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Join with other community members and our facilitator John Randazzo at the library for lively and informative discussions on the major global issues of our time. This month’s meeting topic will be President Biden’s domestic and foreign policy agenda.

• Also, an “Adult Crafternoon: Seed Starting” activity will be held at 2 p.m. Monday. To celebrate the launch of our seed library, we will be crafting mini greenhouses to start your new seeds in! Perfect for inside on a windowsill or outside in a container, starting seeds is a fun way to see what goes into growing your own food. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

UNION

Library to hold talk with local author

Vose Library will host a virtual talk with author Anne Britting Oleson at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Oleson lives and writes from the mountains of central Maine. She has published three books of poetry and five novels. Her most recent is “Aventurine and the Reckoning.” A graduate of Bowdoin College and the Stonecoast MFA program of the University of Southern Maine, Oleson has taught literature and creative writing at the high school level for more than 30 years.

Closed Captioning will be available. Call 785-4733, email [email protected] or stop by Vose Library, at 392 Common Road, for the Zoom registration link.

FALMOUTH

Nonprofit welcomes speaker to share stories of women

The Maine chapter of iZōsh: Women Investing In Women will host a talk with Linda Brewster at 7 p.m. Monday at Blueberry Commons, on the campus of OceanView, at 3 Marion Way.

Brewster, who is a pastor and a nurse practitioner, will share stories of the amazing women living in remote mountain villages of Guatemala, where she has led multiple medical mission trips to areas deeply affected by the civil war there during the ’80s.

The word iZōsh means “compassionate support of a woman” and summarizes the group’s mission. iZōsh is a national organization whose Maine chapter is sponsored by Tuttle Road Community Church.

All are invited to attend. Participants must show proof of vaccination and be masked for the evening.

For more information, email [email protected]

