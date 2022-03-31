GORHAM – Ron Gabaree, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Gorham House in Gorham. Ron was born in Milton, Vt. on Nov. 6, 1937 to Lewis and Gladys Gabaree.Ron was a longtime resident of Gorham, Maine and Conway, N.H. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine. Throughout his career he worked at numerous positions in industry including; teaching at Southern Maine Community College, operating a small engineering company in Gorham and providing technical documentation services for numerous companies in Southern Maine and New Hampshire … to name a few.Later in life Ron moved to Conway, N.H. where he was active in the community and surrounding areas. He enjoyed many activities including boating, motorcycles, ballroom dancing and skiing.Ron was predeceased by his father, Lewis Gabaree, his mother, Gladys Gabaree; and his brother, Lynford Gabaree.Ron is survived by his son, Ron Gabaree, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Gabaree; grandsons Simon Gabaree and Stuart Gabaree all of Windham.Memorial services will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to:The Gibson Center for Seniorsin Ron’s name at:P.O. Box 655North Conway, NH 03860

