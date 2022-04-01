Welcome spring with Easter egg hunts, breakfast

As Easter approaches with friends and family looking to spend quality time together, the classic Easter egg hunt remains a treasured pastime for kids of all ages.

Drop in any time from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, for a free, indoor egg hunt hosted by the Lions Club in the Sebago Lake Room at the Standish Municipal Center, where Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be served by Standish Parks & Rec. Seatings are at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. The cost is $5 per person for the meal; children under 2 eat free. Registration is only required for the breakfast, which is due Monday, April 4, at standishme.myrec.com.

Proceeds will benefit the Parks & Recreation scholarship program.

Volunteers are needed for the event. Those interested can call the Standish Parks & Recreation Department at 642-2875 or email Gail at [email protected]

In addition, a free Easter egg hunt will be held at the Tory Hill soccer field at 10 a.m. April 16.

‘The Odd Couple’

Schoolhouse Arts Center at 16 Richville Road is holding a production of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” April 8-16. Laugh along to this classic comedy featuring two unlikely friends, neat freak photographer Felix Unger and slovenly sportswriter Oscar Madison, as they decide to room together following the dissolution of their marriages.

Premiered in 1965 on Broadway, revived in a 1968 film and then adapted as a 1970s television series, The Odd Couple has generated many laughs over the years both in the household and onstage. Schoolhouse hopes to honor this history as it opens its second mainstage show of 2022.

Tickets are on sale on schoolhousearts.org. Don’t miss it!

Steep Falls Farmers Market

The Steep Falls Farmers Market is now accepting applications from vendors for the 2022 market season. Both new and returning vendors will need to fill out applications, which are due Friday, April 8. Produce, seedlings, meat, cheese, dairy, crafts and other farm products are highly encouraged. The market, which is at the corner of Routes 11 and 113 at the park with the gazebo, is scheduled to open in early May.

Kids’ cribbage tournament

Are you a kid looking to spend an afternoon playing cards and meeting other players your age? The Standish Fish and Game Club is hosting a kids’ cribbage tournament free of charge from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Steep Falls Fire Station. Refreshments will be served.

