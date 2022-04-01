The Henhouse Prowlers bring bluegrass to the historic stage at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, April 2.

On record – including their 2021 release and ninth full length album, “The Departure” – the band explores their collective life experiences through songwriting and intricate instrumentation. While bluegrass is the foundation of the Prowlers music, the band bends and squeezes the traditional form into a sound all their own.

Working with the U.S. State Department and under their own nonprofit, Bluegrass Ambassadors, the Prowlers have toured over 25 countries across the globe. The group’s experiences with people and musicians across Africa, Asia, Europe and Middle East have shaped the band’s world view and broadened the group’s direction towards bridging cultural gaps with music, educational programs and workshops. Using traditional American music as a foundation, connecting folk music and cultures the world over, the Prowlers incorporate international elements into their already robust repertoire of unique traditional American music.

Advance discounted tickets are $25 and are available through the Opera House box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling (207) 633-5159. Regular tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door on the day of the concert. All seating is general admission. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., with the Prowlers taking to the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The Opera House policy currently requires proof of Covid vaccination for all audience, staff, and performers. Call the box office for the most current updates.

