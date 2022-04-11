MEMPHIS — The Celtics and Coach Ime Udoka stressed for the final few weeks of the season, all they were focusing on was themselves and their level of play. Seeding was a crucial aspect, and while the Celtics kept a close eye on the standings, the goal was to be playing their best going into the postseason.

While there was certainly some seeding manipulation going on Sunday, the Celtics locked themselves into the No. 2 spot in the East with a blowout win over the Grizzlies. That means a potential date with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led Nets, pending Brooklyn wins its play-in game against Cleveland on Tuesday.

Much has been said about whether the Celtics should have finished No. 2 in the East, where the Nets would be a formidable first-round opponent. But Boston elected to lean into its seed regardless of opponent. There were other factors at play. And there was a reason for that.

“We’re not trying to dodge anybody,” Celtics guard Payton Pritchard said postgame Sunday. “We believe in ourselves. Go in and, whoever we play, we’re going to be ready.”

The Celtics could have finished anywhere from second to fourth heading into the final day of the season. Each scenario had its pros and cons. The ideal scenario would have been facing the sixth-seeded Bulls, who are free-falling amid inconsistencies.

But the No. 2 seed, while perhaps tougher in the short-term, sets up the Celtics well in the long-term. If the Celtics and Bucks meet in the second round, Boston will have the all-important home-court advantage against the defending champions. Perhaps there’s some good karma, too, with the Celtics choosing to aim for the No. 2 spot in the East instead of sliding down.

“I think so,” forward Al Horford said on if the Celtics made a statement grabbing No. 2. “I think it’s pretty clear. We obviously understand what’s ahead. But it’s about us and putting ourselves in the best position that we feel like we can be. And we’re ready, man. We’re ready to go.”

The Celtics aren’t guaranteed to play the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, which will tip off next weekend. Brooklyn hosts the Cavaliers on Tuesday as part of the play-in tournament, and the winner will be the No. 7 seed in the East. Boston needed to navigate that road last year, when a .500 record forced them into the play-in tourney.

But the Celtics now have some time to rest while also bettering themselves. They have the next week off before Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Horford said of the seeding. “It’s about us this time of year. It’s how we’ve been playing, it’s the things we need to do, our identity defensively, on offense, playing at our pace, how we want. So it’s about us.”

Udoka said they wanted to be playing their best ball of the season going into the playoffs, and he said they’re right at that mark. Sure, there were some lulls like in close-game losses to the Heat and Mavs. But the overall record and stats are still sparkling, and Udoka said he’s confident the Celtics have played the right way.

There are still some unknowns going forward. Namely, when will Robert Williams III return from meniscus surgery. Udoka said “they don’t anticipate” Williams being back for the first round, but there’s still a possibility. The Celtics initially said it was a 4-to-6 week timetable, but Williams has progressed to two-a-day workouts as he gears up toward his return.

The Celtics boast some confidence in the present day – and for good reason. Boston finished with a sparkling 33-10 stretch to finish the season, completely flipping its 18-21 start. Horford said he could have never foreseen going from 11th in the East to second, but that’s their current reality.

“To be in this position, it’s a testament to our group really locking in, understanding how we needed to play to get to this point,” Horford said. “And playing in Boston – it’s big. And we know that, and that’s why I’m excited about it.”

