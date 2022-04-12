SCARBOROUGH

The St. John Paul II Parish, that includes St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough, and St. John and Holy Cross Parish in South Portland, announced its Holy Week and Easter schedule including additional spiritual programming occurring.

• On Holy Thursday, there will be a Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6 p.m. at Holy Cross and 7 p.m. at St. Bartholomew.

• On Good Friday, there will be Stations of the Cross at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross and 3 p.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe, followed by Good Friday services at 3:30 p.m. at St. Bartholomew and at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross and St. Maximilian Kolbe.

• On Holy Saturday, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew and an Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe that will be livestreamed.

On Sunday, Easter Masses will be held Sunday at 8 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe (livestreamed); 9 a.m. at St. Bartholomew; 10 a.m. at Holy Cross, and at 10:30 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe.

For more details, go to jp2me.org.

