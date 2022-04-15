Black Box Teens puts on cabaret at Schoolhouse Arts

A cabaret hosted by the Black Box Teens is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road. This year’s theme is “Musicals Through The Decades!”

The Black Box Teens are a youth-run theater troupe consisting of members ages 13-18. They are currently fundraising for an educational trip to New York City in August, when they hope to attend three Broadway shows, get a tour of the backstage of a Broadway theater and participate in an audition workshop led by actors and actresses in the business.

Since the season began, they have organized two one-act plays, meet and greets and concession stands for main stage shows. There are more events to come – don’t miss them!

Baseball sponsors wanted

As the Bonny Eagle baseball season approaches, the need for new equipment, uniforms and other necessities prompts sponsorships from local businesses. In exchange for a monetary donation, the teams will be able to advertise businesses at home games as well as over social media. The sponsorship letter and form can be found on the Bonny Eagle Baseball Facebook page. Contact Bethany Morse of the Bonny Eagle Baseball Boosters Club at 831-7173 for more.

Lakes region job fair

The Sebago Lakes Region Job Fair takes place from 2-5 p.m. April 28 at an as-yet-to-be-determined location in Windham. Go to sebagolakeschamber.com for more information or call 891-8265 to reach the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.

Campground hiring

Looking for a fun summer job? Acres of Wildlife Campground in Steep Falls is accepting applications for work campers for the upcoming summer season to oversee activities, cleaning, security, office personnel and grounds keeping. See acresofwildlife.com/Employment or call 675-2267 for more information.

