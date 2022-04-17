LONDON — Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.
William and Kate, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte.
Also in attendance were the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.
The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.Advertisement
She cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.
On Thursday she had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan – the first time the couple has visited the U.K. together since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.
Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor, 20 miles west of London, on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Harry is founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded or ill military personnel and veterans.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Ski resorts cheer as spring storm dumps snow in California
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum’s layup at buzzer gives Celtics dramatic win over Nets in Game 1
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins notebook: Frederic responds positively to benching
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays top Athletics
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Panthers stretch winning streak to 10
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.