Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose will step down next summer after eight years on the job. His last day will be June 30, 2023.

Rose said he is confident that by his departure date next summer campus life will have returned to normal as the college and greater community learn to live with COVID-19.

“With the clear prospect of life on campus and elsewhere returning to normal in the months ahead as we learn to live with the ups and downs of the virus, the end of next academic year will be the right time to welcome a new president to the college,” he said in a Tuesday press release announcing his planned departure.

“I have reached this decision after considerable thought, and it was not taken easy—serving the college is the privilege of my professional life and being a part of the Bowdoin community is a joy,” Rose wrote in a message announcing his departure to the campus community.

Rose, 64, said he has not yet decided what is next but that he hopes to spend more time with his wife, Julianne, his children and grandchildren.

Advertisement

Bowdoin Board of Trustees Chairman Robert White said the school’s trustees will be disappointed to see Rose leave but respect his decision.

“We wouldn’t be here without Clayton’s vision, steadfast leadership, quiet confidence, and his insightful ability to bring people together for common ends,” said White.

Rose came to the Brunswick liberal arts college with experience in finance and education.

A graduate of the University of Chicago both for his bachelor’s degree and his MBA, Rose spent roughly 20 years in the finance industry, including as vice chairman and chief operating officer at the investment bank J.P. Morgan in New York.

Rose stepped away from the world of finance in 2001 in order to pursue a doctorate in sociology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Before taking the job at Bowdoin, he held a faculty position at Harvard Business School, teaching management, ethics, leadership and managerial values, among other issues. Rose also focused on administrative issues at Harvard, working on the school’s honor code, improving the experience for women faculty members and students, and community service.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: