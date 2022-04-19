Dine-in or take-out baked bean supper, including baked pea beans, two red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuit and apple or blueberry pie. Pick-up is between 4:30 – 5 p.m. on Saturday at First Congregation Church of Gray Parish House at 5 Brown St. in Gray. Dine-in begins at 5:15 p.m. Reservations are required for all. Call Carol at 650-9093 and leave your name, phone number, number of meals needed, choice of pie, and whether you will be eating in or picking up. Cut off for reservations is 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Cost is $10 at the door.
