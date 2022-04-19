SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis host new police chief

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will offer a talk with Mark Holmquist, the town’s new police chief, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.

The club meets every Friday from 12-1 at Cowbell Burger, 185 US Route One.

Meetings are free and open to the public.

For more details, call club secretary Sherry Forest at 883-2775 or email [email protected]

SPRINGVALE

Learn about quilt history

The Springvale Public Library will host the presentation “New England Quilts and the Stories They Tell” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the library’s community room at 443 Main St.

Quilt historian Pam Weeks will speak about fashion fads, the Colonial Revival, quilt-making for Civil War soldiers, and anything else quilt-related she can squeeze in. This hour-long program takes you on a journey through quilting history and ends with questions and stories about quilts that you can bring.

FALMOUTH

Help clean up conservation area

The Falmouth Conservation Commission is hosting a clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the River Point Conservation Area, located on Route 100, just east of the West Falmouth Crossing Shopping Center.

Park at the head of the railroad bridge or in the rear of the shopping center lot. After crossing the bridge, look for an informational kiosk to the right. Town trash bags and additional information will be provided at the kiosk.

Each participant will receive a free movie pass courtesy of Flagship Premium Cinemas of Falmouth.

WELLS

Library updates program schedule

Wells Public Library will offer the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• A Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event will start with a party and then participants will leave their stuffies overnight for a sleepover. When they return to the library the next day, they will see pictures of what kind of trouble the animals got into while they were gone!

• Lego Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday to build master creations with Legos provided by the library or to solve Rubik’s cubes, that also will be available with instructions. All ages welcome.

• Mother Goose Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Children ages 0-24 months and their caregivers are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

All programs are free. For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

HARRISON

Celebrate Earth Day with a park clean-up

The seventh annual Earth Day Clean Up will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crystal Lake Park at 262 Norway Road.

New this year, AM Enterprises has decided to branch out efforts to the town of Bridgton, which will hold their event the same day, at 3 p.m. at the Community Center at 15 Depot St., Bridgton.

Pam Sessions, of Bearfoot Realty, will sponsor a food truck for volunteers. Everyone who signs up will receive a free T-shirt and a $12 food voucher toward the food truck.

Musical entertainment is planned for both events.

KENNEBUNK

Art meets audio at new museum exhibition

Step into Kennebunk’s past at The Brick Store Museum’s exhibition, “Sea of Stories: History Through Art & Archives,” now open through December at 117 Main St.

Using historic portraits and paintings from the museum’s permanent collection, many rarely on display, museum staff paired portraits with archival documents (letters, diaries, etc.) written by the portrait subjects to allow visitors a peek inside the minds of historic townspeople. Volunteers from the Kennebunk community recorded audio performances of the documents, lending their voices to bring this history to life.

The second-floor galleries are accessible by staircase. Further accessibility for the exhibit will be announced soon.

For more information, go to brickstoremuseum.org.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical society dives into Stevens Brook Pond

“The History of the Stevens Brook Pond: Firehole and Fishing” is the title of the next program to be presented by the New Gloucester Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, Route 231. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

FREEPORT

Contralto and Freeport native to give concert

Heather Petrie, renowned contralto, will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Meetinghouse Arts

Petrie, who was raised in Freeport and attended Freeport schools, will return to Maine to perform a number of popular and classical songs. She will be accompanied by David Watts of Freeport, formerly director of music for RSU 5 and currently the director of the Maine Pops Concert Band and Chandlers Military Band.

Petrie will also present a special piece at the Sunday morning service at First Parish Congregational Church, the home of Meetinghouse Arts.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students at the door. Ages 12 and under are free.

Visit freeportartsandculture.org for more details.

FREEPORT/PORTLAND

Pick up trash, earn reward from L.L. Bean

A Trash Bash Roadside Cleanup Collection Day event will be held at Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at L.L.Bean at Freeport’s flagship campus and from 1 to 5 p.m. at Thompson’s Point at Portland.

Volunteers are encourage to pick up litter in their own neighborhoods, walk local streets, parks and beaches looking for litter. Encourage friends and family and neighbors to help! Then, bring bagged litter to the above locations and follow the signs to the designated collection sites.

Participants will get a $10 L.L.Bean gift card for each full bag of litter they drop off, while supplies last.

KENNEBUNK

Audubon presents Zoom program on hummingbirds

York County Audubon will host an online program with lifelong birders Dana and Bob Fox at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The couple has traveled extensively on six continents to study hummingbirds. They will share their adventures with 10 different, remarkable species they have seen on their journeys in the Americas.

The talk is free but advance registration is required at yorkcountyaudubon.org. Click the link and receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

