Saco Oath vs U.S. Constitution purpose

To the editor,

The City of Saco’s oath taken by various individuals – Councilors, Police Officers, School Board members, etc. is below:

“I solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution and will obey the laws of the United States and the State of Maine; that I will in all respects observe the provisions of the charter and ordinances of the City of Saco and will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of ____.”

Notice Saco’s oath commands following ordinances and laws at all levels of government, not the wants of a small vocal minority. Like the United States Constitution, Saco’s oath implies to be active and informed as well.

The United States Constitution, when written, was neither a self-motivating nor a self-altering document. The Constitution requires the constant attention and devotion of all citizens at all levels. Saco’s Oath is similar in that manner.

When Benjamin Franklin was approached when leaving the Constitutional Convention by a group of citizens, he was asked “what sort of government had the delegates created.” His answer, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

The quickness of that response should not cause us to under-value its essential meaning: democratic republics are not merely founded upon the consent of the people; they are also absolutely dependent upon the active and informed involvement of the people for their continued good health.

Citizens of Saco, stand up and be heard. The City of Saco is not made up of a few individuals; the city, has more than 20,381 individuals based on the 2022 data. We are the eighth largest community in Maine. More individuals need to be heard.

You can call, email, text or write your Ward Councilor or the full Council and Mayor. This information is on the city website. If you do not have access to a computer, you can call the City Clerk’s office, (207) 284-4831, to obtain your ward representative’s name and telephone number.

Let the representatives elected to support the city know your feelings of what is occurring on the agenda items, planning board or any committee. Speaking up allows you to have your say in your in local government. Items could be as simple as thanking a staff member; acknowledging a department; or letting them know there is a pothole requiring fixing.

Become active,

Barbara Colman

Saco

Vote for Caterina

To the editor,

On Tuesday,June 14, there will be a Democratic primary for House seat 126.One of the candidates is long term Democratic political activist Jean Marie Caterina. In addition to being a member of the Scarborough Tow Council since 2013, Jean Marie was previously a former Assistant Labor Commissioner for Legislative Affairs, a teacher and social worker. This explains her extensive knowledge of the issues and concerns of the the citizens she represents. Her priorities will be increased educational and economic opportunities for the community as well as senior property relief. If you are a registered Democrat please vote for Jean Marie on June 14th.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

