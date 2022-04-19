A spring storm featuring heavy rain and strong wind gusts has knocked out more to thousands of southern Maine households Tuesday morning.

The number of Central Maine Power customers without power rose quickly Tuesday morning as the storm moved into Maine. The company reported more than 22,000 customers were without power at 8:15 a.m., including 10,000 in Cumberland County, 3,400 in York County and 2,600 in Sagadahoc County. The company warned customers to prepare to lose power as wind gusts increase throughout the morning.

Versant Power, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported 750 outages at 8:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service advised people to watch out for wet roads, limited visibility and gusty winds until rain tapers off by midday. A coastal flood advisory was issued for coastal York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox counties from noon to 4 p.m. Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion is expected from high astronomical tides, storm surge and waves.

A high wind warning is in effect until noon in coastal Knox and Waldo counties, where there will be east winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

The weather service says rain and gusty winds will continue throughout the morning over much of the state before heavier precipitation shifts east Tuesday afternoon. Snow is expected in the western mountains.

Wind gusts of 50 mph, and possibly up to 60 mph, are expected in northern regions and along the coast from Casco Bay to Penobscot Bay, according to the weather service.

Rainfall totals will be highest along the coast, especially around the Camden Hills area where 1 to 2 inches is expected.

