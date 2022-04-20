SCARBOROUGH – Kristofer Walker Dahlquist, 39, passed away suddenly on April 14, 2022 at his home in Scarborough that he shared with Emily Cote and their children.

Kristofer was the son of Richard E. Dahlquist and Barbara L. (Walker) Greenleaf. He was born in Portland on March 23, 1983, spending most of his childhood at Higgins Beach in Scarborough. After high school, he attended college at the University of Connecticut and the University of Southern Maine.

Kristofer was a gifted athlete. He loved basketball, baseball and had a 10 handicap in golf. Over the years he held a wide variety of jobs, eventually realizing his forte in selling.

He had many relatives in Yarmouth and traveled several times to Oregon, visiting his father’s family. He also enjoyed visiting his sister, Oska, in England.

Kristofer leaves behind his parents; sister, Emily; and daughters Sofia, Hadley and stepson, Bentley; and of course, many relatives in Maine and Oregon. He will be sadly missed.

Visitation will be held between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. After the service, there will be a reception at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center next to the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kristopher’s name to the

American Diabetes Association,

P.O. Box 7023,

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

