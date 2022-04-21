OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The Planning Board has unanimously recommended that the Old Orchard Beach Town Council approve a contract zone that would transform a former post office at 60 Saco Ave. into eight condominium units.

A contract zone would be required because the proposed density of the project exceeds the density allowed by the ordinance. The property is in the G-2 zone.

Planning Board members on April 14 voted that the proposed project by Land Matters LLC for the long-vacant building is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan, is consistent with existing and allowed uses in the original zone and within current zoning; and must be subject to conditions sufficient to achieve the purpose of contract zoning. Ultimately, the Planning Board recommended, without comment, that the Town Council approve the contract zone.

The property, just under one-third of an acre, is assessed at $285,900, according to Old Orchard Beach property records. As it stands currently, the brick and concrete building, constructed in 1962, is about 4,200 square feet. The proposal by Land Matters LLC would see two stories in the structure.

The proposal first came to the Planning Board in November. Tom Gillis of Land Matters LLC told the Planning Board at that time that each of the eight units would be about 1,500 to 1,700 square feet, depending on their location in the building. He said the cost of the condominiums would be $390,000 to $410,000, according to the minutes of the Nov. 9 meeting, and that the top units would have ocean views.

Town Planner Jeffrey Hinderliter on April 14 said the board would like to see an engineered survey, have assurances that the applicant has financing to see the project completed in a timely manner, and that an unspecified enforcement issue regarding an unrelated matter be cleared up. He said those matters did not need to be addressed that evening in order to meet contract zoning ordinance requirements.

Gillis said he has already hired a surveyor, and that the enforcement matter had been brought to his attention and there was a resolution at hand.

Matters like snow removal and parking had been addressed for the 60 Saco Ave. proposal, he said.

“We just need the guidance to go forward,” Gillis said.

The Town Council is expected to decide the matter at an upcoming meeting.

