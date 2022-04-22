Creating a space we enjoy being in can positively impact our daily lives. And getting a new look does not have to be expensive or require a whole remodel. Simply changing the paint and accent colors can provide a fresh feel. Here are some fun color trends and ideas to get you inspired.

Spa-Like Colors

Creating a soothing retreat in your bathroom is not a new trend for 2022 but continues to be popular. To create a spa-like feel, look for paint colors soft blues, greens, greys, and beige. West Magnolia Charm recommends Tradewind Blue by Sherwin Williams, Green Tint by Benjamin Moore, Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore, and Shoji White by Sherwin Williams.

Artwork of calming images will create reminders that your bathroom is a place to relax and unwind. Candles in complementary colors bring warmth and healing energy. Don’t forget a fluffy bath mat. Then, add crisp white towels and green plants to complete your spa feel.

Earth Tones

A popular trend for 2022 is bringing the outdoors inside. Better Homes and Gardens recommends earth tones that include Slipper White, Stony Ground and Faded Terracotta by Farrow and Ball, Accessible Beige by Sherwin Williams, Met Grey by Ecos, and Olive Sprig by PPG.

When decorating, limit artificial metals and plastics, and instead use wood frames, baskets, bathroom sets, and furniture. Use warm candles and lighting. Finish with plants, dried flowers, pottery, and nature photos for your outdoor bathroom retreat. Collect and use items from your travels and start each day reminded of adventures and locations that brought you joy.

Go Bold

Peel and stick wallpaper is a straightforward way to bring invigorating designs into your bathroom. Florals, stripes, geometric patterns are among the practically endless options. Floor or shower tiles are another way to bring patterns and colors into your bathroom scheme.

Another bold look is strong black accents on walls, cabinets, trim and decorations. Better Homes and Gardens recommends Tricorn Black Black from Sherwin Williams or Racoon Fur by Benjamin Moore for paint. Many fun patterns do well in black and white, including plaids, geometric designs, subway tiles, florals, and mosaics. Deep purples and golds have long been colors of elegance and luxury and can be used as wall colors or accents.

Simply White

An all-white theme provides a minimalist and cohesive look that feels serene, but picking the the correct white for your room will send you down the rabbit hole. Home Stratosphere recommends Dove White by Sherman Williams as a cozy color, like your favorite hand cream or latte froth. Chalk White by Benjamin Moore has a slight grey undertone, while Snow Leopard by Portola Paints’ undertone is yellow. For a color that goes well with green accents, they suggest Design Studio White by Ralph Lauren.

Real Homes suggests complementing your white bathroom walls with wood paneling, extra cabinets for a country farmhouse look, or gold lighting and fixtures for opulence. Patterned shower curtains, or themed window shades can bring in a splash of color and create a subtle theme.

