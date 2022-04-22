SCARBOROUGH —Summer is around the corner, which means it is time to buy your beach parking pass.

Beach passes will be available beginning on May 2 and must be obtained in person. The season for beach parking passes runs from the start of Memorial Day weekend to the end of Labor Day weekend. Season passes are valid at three town-operated beaches which includes Ferry Beach, Pine Point Beach, and Higgins Beach. Beach passes cannot be used at the Scarborough Beach State Park.

Passes may be bought in the Town Clerk’s Office; be sure to bring your vehicle registration as it is needed for the purchase of a beach pass. Cash or check payment is recommended. Resident passes are $40 and $5 for any added vehicles. There is a free senior resident pass for those ages 60 and over; non-resident passes are $150. There are daily parking rates that range from $5 to $45. To find out daily parking rates, check out the town website at https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services/amenities-reservations/beaches

Residents should be aware of the summer dog policy. Staring May 15 through Labor Day, dogs will not be allowed on any beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; dogs are allowed on leash from 5 p.m. to dusk and off-leash from dawn to 9 a.m. There are areas of the beach where dogs are restricted from April 1 to Labor Day to protect endangered plovers.

