SATURDAY

Baked bean and pasta supper, including two kinds of beans, hot dogs, American chop suey, salads, cornbread, drinks, coffee and homemade desserts. 4:30-6 p.m. at the Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport. $8 adults, children under 5 are free. Take out available. All donations benefit the Arundel Historical Society.

Baked bean supper, eat in or take out, including hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, homemade pies and drinks. 5-6:30 p.m., North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, North Sebago. By donation. Contact: Roby Dyer at 787-2661.

