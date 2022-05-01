“I am reading ’52 Ways to Walk’ by Annabel Streets (published in 2022). Yes, that really is her last name.

“This book has great, quick chapters on walking, with some tidbits of great walkers in history as well as health tips about walking. ’52 Ways to Walk ‘ includes ideas that range from just listening as you walk to actually singing a tune that harmonizes with your walking pace. The book outlines different walks in many different places, suitable for walkers who are children, seniors and in between, whether on your street or the nearest mountain. Streets advocates: Walk in the rain, walk in the moonlight, let your nose lead your ramble, just walk! Like all the books I read, it came from the Portland Public Library.” — JOAN MAJARONE, Portland

