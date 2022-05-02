‘An Evening with Paul Sullivan’

Exhibits/Galleries

Arthur Beaumont: “Art of the Sea”: through June 5, showcasing over 50 paintings and drawings. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. mainemaritimemuseum.org.

“Experiments in Watercolor: Diversity and Luminosity”: Union of Maine Visual Artists Portland Chapter Gallery in the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., through May, theumva.org.

Paintings in Oil: An Annual Exhibit of Visual Art: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free, through May. richardboydartgallery.com.

“Peaceful New England Landscapes”: by Harper Dangler and Maret Hensick, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath, to June 4.

Sensing Place: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland. Free.

Friday 5/6

“Small Pieces of a Great Whole” by Ashley Page: opening reception 5-8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, during First Friday Art Walk. space538.org.

Tuesday 5/10

Marcia Resnick’s “Bad Boys”: noon-1 p.m., photography series, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday from May-September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

Teaser Tuesdays: 6 p.m. May 10, 17 and 24, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Film series, free and open to the public, msmt.org.

Sunday 5/8

“Jane by Charlotte”: 7 p.m. film screening at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $7-$9. space538.org.

Friday 5/13

“The Tale of Crab King”: 7 p.m. film screening at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $7-$9. space538.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring Our First 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Classic Broadway: 7:30 p.m. May 7 and 2:30 p.m. May 8, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $21-$95. Digital on-demand May 11 through June 10, pay-what-you-can. portlandsymphony.org.

Loe Kottke: 8 p.m. May 9 and 10, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $50-$60. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Summer Sunsets Live: live music 4-8:30 p.m. May 12-13, 19-20 and 27, Thompson’s Point, Portland. thompsonspoint.com.

Friday 5/6

Hello Newman: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. 21-plus, $10-$15. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Unfinished Blues Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.

Vampire Food Freshman EP release: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 1o Mayo St., Portland. $15-$18, mayostreetarts.org.

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20.

Deerhoof with Editrix and Bait Bag: 8:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. space538.org.

PINK 802 with Brzowski & C$Burns: 9 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$13. suntikistudios.com.

Saturday 5/7

Bowdoin Chamber Choir: 3 p.m., program of a cappella works, Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Bowdoin West African Music Ensemble: 4:30 p.m. Morrill Lounge, Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Polar Loop, Brunswick. COVID guidelines apply. Free.

The Don Campbell Band: 7:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Music of the Middle East: Melodies & Rhythm Workshop: 7:30-9 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$25. tickettailor.com.

Renaissance Voices a cappella ensemble: “Folk Song Suite II,” at 7:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland.

Matt Meyer and The Gumption Junction: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Old Crow Medicine Show: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $42-$50. statetheatreportland.com.

Gina Alibrio “Atlas” Album Release: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. 21-plus, $15-$20. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Jug with A River of Trees & Presidential Disgrace: 9 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$13. suntikistudios.com.

Sunday 5/8

One Song, Many Voices: 3-4 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $5-$15. eventbrite.com.

Chicago: 7:30 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $71-$95. crossarenaportland.com.

Tuesday 5/10

Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7-8:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Free, portcityblue.com.

Tesla: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. 18-plus, $45. auramaine.com.

Wednesday 5/11

Acoustic open mic: 7-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Buckcherry with Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. 18-plus, $35. auramaine.com.

Thursday 5/12

Megadeath and Lamb of God: 6-9 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. Starting at $26. crossarenaportland.com.

Mile Twelve: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Dominic Lavoie FLUX Album Release with special guests Junesevere: 8:30 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $12-$15. suntikistudios.com.

Hambone + Frenzie: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. 21-plus, $10-$15. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Friday 5/13

Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25. cadenzafreeport.com.

Jonathan Edwards: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $35-$28. chocolatechurcharts.org.

The HU: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28.50-$30; $99 includes meet and greet. statetheatreportland.com.

SeepeopleS with Five Of The Eyes + Bad Combo: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. 21-plus, $10-$15. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Badfish – Tribute to Sublime with Joe Samba: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. 18-plus, $25. auramaine.com.

The Button Men with Confusatron: 9 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$13. suntikistudios.com.

Saturday 5/14

Sweetest in the Gale: “Simple Gifts”: 4-5 p.m., The Episcopal Church of Saint Mary, Falmouth. $10-$25. eventbrite.com.

The Greater Freeport Community Chorus presents “A Folk Song Celebration”: 7-8:30 p.m., Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road. Free, donations welcome. gfccsings.org.

UUCB Concerts for a Cause presents “An Evening with Paul Sullivan”: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $10-$25. uubrunswick.org.

Peach Hat / River of Trees: 7:30 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. Suggested $5-$10. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater/.

Renaissance Voices: Folk Song Suite II: 7:30-9 p.m., St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St. Portland. $15-$20. renaissancevoices.net.

Seyir Duo: Music of the Middle East: 7:30-9 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.

Dinosaur Jr.: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$30. statetheatreportland.com.

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter featuring CJ Vanston: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $40-$50. onelongfellowsquare.com.

“Musing on Monk” | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$20. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Tom Dimenna and Friends present Cat Stevens Greatest Hits: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. 21-plus, $12-$15. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Yasmin Williams: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. space538.org.

G-Nome Project with The Trichomes: 9 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$13. suntikistudios.com.

Steamboat Gypsy Band: 9-10 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” The Theatre Company at Falmouth High School May 6, 7, 13, 14 and 15. Cash and checks made out to the FHS Theatre Boosters accepted at the door, $8 for adults, $4, students.

“Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties”: May 5-29, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay-what-you-decide. No-charge reservations strongly suggested, madhorse.com.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: 7 p.m. May 5 and 7, presented by Opera in the Pines in collaboration with the Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. $25-$35, operainthepines.com.

“Dragons Love Tacos”: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 15. The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $15. kitetails.org/events.

“The Little Mermaid”: South Portland High School Musical Theatre Program: May 6 and 7. 637 Highland Ave., South Portland. $10-$12.

Maine Playwrights Festival: Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., through May 8, over 40 Maine-based theater artists and performances of six plays, staged readings, showtix4u.com.

Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St. Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

“Sabina”: Wednesday through Friday May 4-22 in person, May 18 through June 5 digital on-demand. Theater price $20-$68, digital price $25. portlandstage.org.

“The Secret Princess”: through May 8, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, $26. Mature themes; recommended age 14 and up, snowlionrep.org.

“Surrender Dorothy”: Thursday through Saturday, May 5-21, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Trolls LIVE!”: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 14 and 15, Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. Starting at $15. crossarenaportland.com.

Friday 5/13

Iliza | Back In Action Tour: 7 p.m., comedy special, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $45.50-$91.50 at PortTIX.

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

