Brenda June Sullivan 1939 – 2022 YARMOUTH – Brenda June Sullivan passed away on March 31, 2022 at Coastal Manor surrounded by her family. Brenda was born in Augusta Feb. 25, 1939 to Marguerite Ayers Freeman and Raymond A. Freeman. She attended schools in Topsham and Brunswick, graduating from Brunswick High School in 1957. After graduation she worked as a governess for the American painter Stephen Etnier’s children and toured Spain with their family. When she returned to the U.S., she married Richard R. Sullivan in Harpswell on August 1959. He predeceased her in 2012. They traveled the world because of Richard’s work as an engineer and lived overseas for many years. She absolutely loved to travel. Brenda was predeceased by both parents; siblings Duane (infant), Lauriette Lowell and Raymond Jr. She leaves behind her sons Mark (Terri) and David (Brenda); also grandchildren Matthew, Shawn (Jamie), Bryan, Rebecca, Jamie (Matt Ake); great-grandchildren Austin, Brookelyn, Blayne Sullivan, Kayla and David Ake; also a special niece, Kimberly Powers and nephews Jeff and John Lowell. Private services will be at a later date.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous