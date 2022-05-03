Bath High School Alumni Association organizational meeting for upcoming reunion year classes and general membership is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Alumni Room of the new Morse High School at 826 Shipbuilder Drive. This will be a meeting for all class agents and designated class contacts for classes ending in 2s or 7s. Representatives from all classes are always welcome to attend the regular meetings and to participate on committees and in volunteer roles. This meeting will be to finalize details for Senior Tea on May 19 and Alumni Weekend from June 10-12.

The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. Find the Zoom meeting link on the BHSAA Facebook page or visit bathalumni.org. For more details, contact association secretary Tamara Lilly at [email protected] or call 837-5743.

Portland High School Class of 1965 57th reunion, 4 to 9 p.m., Aug. 6, at Elks Lodge No. 188, 1945 Congress St, Portland. Cost is $55 per person. For more details, contact Cathy (Banks) Harrington at [email protected] or call 233-9979 or Louann (Sangillo) Ryder at 523-0045. Mail checks to L. Ryder, 4 Merrill Rd.,Westbrook, ME 04092.

