Regi Robnett’s April 26 letter to the editor (“GOP must rein in anger, expand focus on issues,” Page A6) said that Democrats need to speak up about the Biden administration’s accomplishments.
She did not list any. Here are some: A 40-year high inflation rate; nearly 2 million illegal immigrants coming across our southern border in the last fiscal year; murder rates in major cities at a 30-year high; a country more divided than any time since the Civil War. I could go on and on.
Great job, Joe!
Ed Reagan
Portland
