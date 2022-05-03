The recent legal action to end the Sunday ban on hunting (“Lawsuit contends Maine’s right-to-food amendment allows for Sunday hunting,” April 27), citing the new Maine constitutional amendment on the right to food, not only illustrates “Larry’s Law of Unintended Consequences” but also portends what is to come.

Up next will be challenges to Maine’s game bag limits (“harvest” as many deer as you want); city and town ordinances on what kind of animals Mainers can raise on their property (so looking forward to seeing adorable piglets next door); how those animals can be slaughtered, and what kinds of things people can plant. On the positive side, this should really irritate PETA.

The next few years should make for fun reading in these pages. And for law firms’ bottom lines.

Larry Butler

Thomaston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: