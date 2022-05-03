Let the internet wars begin! Consolidated Communications/Fidium cable and bucket trucks have been spotted seven days a week, even on Easter Sunday, installing fiber optic cable directly to our homes. That is exciting!

It was only a matter of time before we heard from Spectrum: “Great news! Your internet is now 2X faster at no extra cost.” Where were they a year ago when I asked for faster speed, and they couldn’t accommodate me? It’s amazing what competition will do.

Karen M. Martel
Saco

