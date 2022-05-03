I’ve worked with and known Jackie Sartoris for almost 30 years. She’s a consensus-builder who brings intelligence and compassion to her work and is passionate about getting things right.

I’m proud to support Jackie Sartoris to be Cumberland County’s next district attorney, and I encourage you to vote for her in the Democratic primary June 14.

Jim Boyle

Democratic state representative

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: