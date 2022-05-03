I’ve worked with and known Jackie Sartoris for almost 30 years. She’s a consensus-builder who brings intelligence and compassion to her work and is passionate about getting things right.

I’m proud to support Jackie Sartoris to be Cumberland County’s next district attorney, and I encourage you to vote for her in the Democratic primary June 14.

Jim Boyle
Democratic state representative
Gorham

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles