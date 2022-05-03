I watched the videos in fascination after a Florida judge invalidated the mask mandate for interstate travel. People on aircraft in flight were ripping their masks off and screaming with delight.

Until the COVID-19 infection numbers come down enough to make air travel safe without masks, I have a suggestion that might make the vulnerable among us safer:

Firstly, bring an N95 or KN95 mask with you and wear it while you go through security, check in and board the plane. You should be able to hear when the aircrew has started the engines. This powers up the in-flight ventilation system, which, in most planes, has been upgraded with HEPA filters that can stop spread of viruses.

If your airline does not require masks, and no one in your vicinity is wearing one, go ahead and remove yours. But let’s say you seated next to someone who is still wearing their mask. That may indicate that they consider themselves more vulnerable. To help protect their health, consider keeping your own mask on for the duration of the flight.

Approaching travel in confined spaces this way would help protect the most vulnerable, the Golden Rule in action.

