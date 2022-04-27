AUGUSTA — A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Augusta District Court contends that Maine’s new right-to-food constitutional amendment paves the way for hunting on Sundays.

The vaguely worded amendment, the first of its kind in the nation, was passed by voters in a referendum in November.

Hunter Virginia Parker of Readfield filed the lawsuit against the state on behalf of herself and her husband, Joel, to end the Sunday hunting ban in Maine because of “the unalienable Constitutional right to harvest food, superseding the old religious ban on Sunday hunting.”

Maine is one of only two states that ban hunting on Sundays. Massachusetts is the other.

The couple are members of the 2,700-member Facebook group, Maine Hunters United for Sunday Hunting. Virginia Parker was joined at a news conference by lobbyist Jared Bornstein, the group’s founder, and her attorney, Andy Schmidt of Andrew Schmidt Law in Portland, at District Court after filing the lawsuit.

Parker said the reason she came alone is because her husband was at work – and that’s a key problem and injustice with the Sunday hunting ban, she said, because it excludes many who have to work during the week and can only hunt on the weekend.

The Parkers – both hunters since 2011 – want to teach and take their five children hunting, but Parker said that’s made more difficult with only one day on the weekend to do so.

The lawsuit contends that because of the law preventing hunting on Sunday, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife “unconstitutionally infringes on and violates the rights of the Plaintiffs, who seek to hunt on Sundays as a means of providing food for themselves and their family.”

Schmidt said his hope is that the case will be heard over the summer and be settled in time for people to “plan their hunting trips.”

Rep. Lester Ordway, R–Standish, addressed the media after Parker, to support the effort and point out that the Sunday hunting law hurts the economy in northern Maine.

State Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, who advocated for the right-to-food amendment last year, was surprised by the lawsuit.

“I actually didn’t see this coming,” said Faulkingham, a hunter, in a phone interview. “But I do think the Sunday hunting ban is denying people their inherent right to food and it stops people from harvesting food for arbitrary reasons. It is an unreasonable restriction to people’s right to food. It’s arbitrary, especially since children are in school and most people work during the week. So the weekend is the only time people can provide food, whether that’s harvesting or hunting.”

The effort to end the ban or change the Sunday hunting law comes up in nearly every legislative session in Maine.

The Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine has supported legislation aimed at allowing hunting on Sunday, but the hunting-advocacy group would not comment on the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

“This is in the courts. I haven’t been a part of this. We are in the dark. So I don’t have a comment,” said SAM Director David Trahan in a phone interview. “We have always supported Sunday hunting because in polling our membership supports Sunday hunting – but this is not the legislative process, it’s in the courts. Right now, we are just collecting information to see what their arguments will be.”

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife cannot comment on pending litigation, said IFW Communications Director Mark Latti.

IFW typically has not taken a stand on bills to ban Sunday hunting. However, in March the agency opposed another bill aimed at allowing Sunday hunting because IFW Deputy Commissioner Tim Peabody said in his testimony that a recent survey showed landowners would close their land if hunting on Sunday were allowed.

On March 14, Peabody told the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife the survey showed that hunters were the only group that supported Sunday hunting – and even that support dropped from 69 percent to 51 percent if requiring hunters to obtain landowner permission.

“Maine is more than 90 percent privately owned, passing this bill will impact not only hunters, but Maine’s network of over 20,000 miles of snowmobile and ATV trails. It will impact hikers and snowshoers, skiers and foragers and many others. This bill is not simply a Sunday hunting issue, but is a bill that impacts all outdoor recreation in Maine,” Peabody testified, adding: “Sunday hunting is a social issue that as a state we have struggled with for years.”

Bornstein argued on Wednesday that such landowners represent a small minority of landowners willing to open their land to hunters and other outdoor users.

“The state’s right-to-food amendment I think will uphold this,” Bornstein said. “Just because a small percentage of landowners in southern Maine don’t like it, that shouldn’t dictate whether everyone else gets to hunt on Sunday. My sincere hope is that the Attorney General and the department will see this and uphold the constitution, let the constitution win.”

This story will be updated.

