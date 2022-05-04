NEWPORT, Vt. – Barbara A. Welch, 77, of Newport, Vermont, died in Newport on Jan. 16, 2022. Barbara was born in Sanford on Jan. 15, 1945, to Raymond and Alice (Lacerte) Welch. She graduated from North Berwick High School in 1963 and married Louis Gauvreau who had just completed his enlistment in the U.S Marine Corps. and together they raised three children. In 1984 she married Frank Welch who was a disabled Coast Guard Veteran. Together, they lived in several different places including New Hampshire, Missouri, and Florida. She had most recently been living in Vermont. Barbara enjoyed learning throughout her life and enrolled at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham studying engineering when she was in her 50s. She also spent many years working in home health care in the Kennebunk area and had the opportunity to work with the Bush family which she was very proud of. Barbara will be remembered as a kind and loving woman and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Barbara was predeceased by two children, Raymond and Lisa, her first husband, Louis Gauvreau and her second husband, Frank Welch. Surviving are her son, Albert Gauvreau and his wife, Paige Ellis of Kennebunk; her sister, Ida Smith and her husband Dennis of Springvale; her husband, Brad Reynolds of Vermont and several grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery located on Twombley Road in Sanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution toWaban Projects, Inc.,5 Dunaway Drive,Sanford, Maine 04073.

