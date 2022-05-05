SOUTH PORTLAND – Ms. Eileen (Litwin) Arsenault, 68 of South Portland, Maine passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Massachusetts.Born in Rochester, New York, Eileen was the daughter of the late Samuel and Florence (Silver) Litwin. Raised and educated in Rochester, Eileen was a graduate of Brighton High School class of 1972. She continued her education at Ohio State University where she became a devoted and lifelong Ohio football fan earning her bachelor’s degree in 1976. She went on to receive her master’s degree in Art History from the New Academy for Art Studies in London, England in 1979. Eileen was an extremely organized and professional retail buyer. Settling in Maine, Eileen devoted her professional career to the Portland Museum of Art where she was the Director of Retail Operations for the association for 21 years. Always staying busy, Eileen enjoyed volunteering and participating in many organizations. She was the former secretary of the Down East Ski Club in addition to the National Council of Jewish Women – Southern Maine Chapter. Above all else, Eileen loved being a mom, grandmother, partner and friend who supported her family through their many exciting endeavors. She was loyal, loving and offered the best support. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Eileen is survived by her son and his family, Eugene Arsenault and his wife, Jane and their daughter, MacKenzie all of Boston; her former husband, Mark Arsenault of Gray; her brother, Steven Litwin and his wife Marcia and their two sons all of Texas; and her beloved chihuahua, Coco. At the request of the family, all services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq., (at Salem Common) SALEM.In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen’s memory may be made to National Council of Jewish Women Southern Maine, http://www.ncjwmaine.org

