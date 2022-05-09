SACO — Police in Saco on Monday morning May 9 were continuing their investigation into a fatal crash on Ricker Road, after a resident called reporting hearing a loud bang around 3:15 a.m.

“Officers upon investigating located a gray 2021 Toyota Highlander that had gone off the roadway crashing into a stand of trees,” said Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress. He said officers located the sole occupant and found the individual was deceased.

The initial investigation showed the motor vehicle was traveling south on the Ricker Road, having crested a small hill and curve when it left the roadway, said Huntress.

The crash remains under investigation and members of the Saco Police Department’s crash reconstruction team are working to determine the circumstances and course of events.

No other details were initially released. This story will be updated when more information is available.

