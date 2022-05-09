There are seven members of the Cumberland Town Council and four of them went on the record to say that they have no authority to reject an application for the fairgrounds as long as that application was filled out correctly (“Circus heading to fairgrounds despite animal concerns,” April 29). Three of those councilors expressed reservations about the applicant but claimed it was out of their hands. So if a convention of serial murderers filled out an application correctly, they would be bound to accept it? I don’t live in Cumberland, but I’d be willing to bet the citizens who elected these councilors thought they were electing more than automatons who will rubber-stamp anything that comes their way as long as it’s “filled out correctly.” That council should be ashamed of itself.

Veronica Garrett

Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: