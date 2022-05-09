Our latest polls, good through games played May 7, focusing on the top teams in baseball, softball and lacrosse. These polls were first released at twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.

Baseball

1) Greely

2) South Portland

3) Freeport

4) Falmouth

5) Yarmouth

6) Scarborough

Softball

1) Scarborough

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) Portland

4) Freeport

5) South Portland

6) Greely

Boys’ lacrosse

1) Cape Elizabeth

2) Scarborough

3) South Portland

4) Falmouth

5) Yarmouth

6) NYA

Girls’ lacrosse

1) Falmouth

2) Greely

3) Yarmouth

4) Scarborough

5) Freeport

6) Waynflete

