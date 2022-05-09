BIDDEFORD — Police in Biddeford on Monday were continuing their investigation into two fatalities involving an Amtrak Downeaster train Sunday morning.

“At approximately 11 a.m., two people died after being struck by an Amtrak train approximately 1,000 feet from the Main Street railroad crossing,” said Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk in a message on Sunday.

She said there were 81 people on the train, which was headed northbound when the incident took place.

Early Monday, Biddeford Police Chief Roger Beaupre told the Portland Press Herald the preliminary investigation indicates the two people were lying on the tracks as the train approached. He said that based on the available video feed, they sat up, hugged one another, and were struck by the train.

No further information was available.

