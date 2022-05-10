TUESDAY

Matthew 25:35 Meals returns to in-person dining from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month offering a free meal and cheer to anyone in need of either at St. Ignatius Gymnasium, at 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. All are welcome to enjoy a free delicious pasta dinner, fresh bread, salad, beverages, and dessert.

Donations labeled “Matthew Meal” can be dropped off at either St. Martha Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, or St. Mary Church at 236 Eldridge Road, Wells. For more information, contact Carolyn Houston at 985-6252 or email [email protected]

FRIDAY

Public spaghetti dinner, including meatballs and sauce, bread, punch and dessert, 5 to 6:30 p.m.Lisbon Falls Masonic Hall, Route 196 Lisbon Falls. Donations: $8 adults, $4 ages 5 to 10, $20 for families; younger children eat free. Take out option is available. Call Mike Leckbee at 837-1935. Sponsored by Lewiston Assembly No. 14 I.O.R.G. And Ancient York Lodge No. 155.

