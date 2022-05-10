KENNEBUNK – Carol Ann Mooka, of Kennebunk, retired social worker, loving matriarch and dedicated friend, passed away from complications due to Covid on May 7, 2022 surrounded by her devoted and loving family.

Born Oct. 19, 1936 to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Blakney of Peabody, Mass., she attended Peabody public schools throughout her youth, and was a member of the Peabody High Glee Club, the P.H.S. Revue, and the Girl’s Basketball Team, graduating in the class of 1954. It was during these formative years that Carol became a lifelong Red Sox fan, enjoying many games at Fenway Park with her loving father who ignited her competitive spirit that would remain and guide her throughout her life.

She graduated from Fisher Junior College in Boston, Mass. in 1956. Following graduation she worked as a medical secretary with Dr. Michaelson’s medical practice for a number of years. In 1956 she married Edmund Mooka of Peabody, the love of her life who she had admired from afar since her early teenage years. After fighting a long illness, Edmund passed away at the young age of 49 leaving Carol a single mother with three young children to raise. Determined to give her family a beautiful life, she went on to secure a masters degree in clinical social work from Salem State College, working with the City of Lynn, and later with the state of Massachusetts in the mental health field. After retiring, Carol continued her dedication to those in need by working until she was 80 years old providing critical care and support with the Crisis Response Services team in Biddeford, Maine.

In 1997 she remarried to George Christie, of Watertown, Mass. They resided in Peabody until 1997 whereafter they relocated to Kennebunk, Maine in order for Carol to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Like many grandparents, she attended the sporting events of her two grandsons, even keeping her own scorecard during little league games — just in case game results were in dispute. She was, in every way, a remarkable role model for family and friends, always taking life’s moral high ground when tough decisions were at hand — and she did not shy away from responsibility or commitments. When George fell ill with Dementia, Carol and her family cared for him at home, providing 24-hour care, love and compassion until he passed in 2017.

Lively and outgoing, Carol not only enjoyed sports, but the theater and arts as well. When her daughter, Irene, was a child, Carol began taking her to see The Nutcracker each holiday season, a tradition which continued for decades thereafter. She loved the movies, softball, and was an avid bowler – she never shied away from competition, even playing a fierce game of water volleyball with her family and grandchildren where they quickly learned she could still spike the ball well into her 80’s.

She was committed to education and was a passionate reader, devouring book after book throughout the year. And being well read, she equally enjoyed a rousing conversation whether with her book club members or her circle of friends at the Kennebunk Senior Center. She was a good listener, respectful and open minded, but never shied away from articulating her own perspective as well. She enjoyed engaging conversation, and being as well informed as she was, she could debate and review most any topic, whether on movies, politics, books, the news, and the Red Sox’s seasonal performance; A true fan to the end, some of her final commentary on life included her unbridled displeasure with their current ’22 season performance. She was adventurous in spirit and loved to travel, with trips throughout Europe, especially Venice, highlighting her favorite destinations — but she always had fond memories of her travels to the Caribbean with her girlfriends. Most recently, Carol cherished her yearly holiday vacation with her family.

Aside from her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Jean Cameron Vrettos, and her brother Roy, who died during childbirth. She is survived by her sister Francis Eleanor Sullivan; daughter, Irene Cameron (Mooka) Richard, sons David Edmund and Mark Francis Mooka, daughter-in- law Sharon Mooka; grandsons Edmund Jon and Christopher James Richard, and future granddaughter-in-law Madison Tiernan; as well as nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.

Her family will receive friends Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 10:30. Internment will be Thursday 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100 Cedar Avenue, Peabody, Mass.

To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit Carol’s Book of Memories page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

﻿

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

Those who wish to remember Carol in a special way are invited to make a gift in her memory to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

a worthy foundation

which Carol supported throughout her life

﻿

