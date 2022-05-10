George L. Rosol 1930 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – George Lawrence Rosol, 92, born to George and Anna Dulaj Rosol in Ambridge, Pa., on April 28, 1930, passed peacefully on May 2, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine, where he resided with his wife, Cevia Highstein Rosol. He is also survived by a family of eight children and their partners, Joseph Rosol (Lynn), Martin Rosol (Paul), Richard Rosol (Enrico), Susan Tuveson (Dennis), Carol Snyder Rubin, I. Michael Snyder (Phyllis), Jonathan Snyder (Rachel), and Sheppard Snyder (Dorene); and 12 grandchildren, Akira, Meredith, Rebecca, Aaron, August, Benjamin, Colleen, Danielle, Genevieve, Kevin, Lauren, and Lea; two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Riley; and a loving godson, Lawrence George Flynn. George grew up in Ambridge with five siblings, now deceased, Paul Rosol, Mary Flynn, Ann Jaron, Elizabeth Hertneky, and Agnes Claire Kozel. A graduate of Tri-State College, he did further studies at Ohio State, University of Illinois, and Georgia Institute of Technology. He worked as an electrical, aeronautic, and antenna engineer at North American Rockwell, AEL, Litton, Nurad, RCA-Astro, and Adams-Russell. George often said, jokingly, “I move so much, my furniture is put together with wing nuts.” George and Cevia moved to Maine in 1984. They created and ran the Gundalow Inn in Kittery for ten years, followed by another decade on Peaks, an un-bridged island off the coast of Portland (“on the right coast”), and then retired to Brunswick. His non-technical writing began with a short stint as a sportswriter with the Doylestown Intelligencer. When he missed the final score while trying to interview the losing coach, that side hustle ended. During the island years, he was invited to attend two sessions of the Stonecoast Writers’ Conference where he began work on a book about growing up in a multi-ethnic mill town during the Great Depression. George wrote a series of columns in the local paper which were later published in his book, This Island Life. He wrote and directed two plays for children and a musical, Sox, which starred 50 of the island children. A natural musician, he began singing at the age of seven, and wherever he lived at the time he joined a chorus and studied classical guitar. On Peaks he sang in a quartet, The Uncalled Four, with his wife and another couple. For the past 21 years George has sung with Renaissance Voices of Portland. He was active in the Lions Club on Peaks and drove the island school bus. In his spare time, George loved to bake apple pies and bread and was trying to develop the perfect Bolognese sauce. Of living on an island, George wrote, “Being surrounded by a moat squeezes out the creative juices in islanders. I write (but not rhyme), I make music, I think lofty thoughts, I tinker, I mussel, I hang out. And I can’t think of one person on this mound who isn’t a pleasure to know.” This is George in a nutshell. According to his wishes, George will be cremated and, upon his wife’s passing, their ashes will be placed together on Peaks. There will be a celebration of his life at a time to be determined. Among his last words to family and friends were: “Love to all, be safe, and no sad songs for me.” Online Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341. The family has asked that contributions in his memory be directed to: Renaissance Voices or: Freedom House/ Ukraine Fund or: any of the donors’ choices

