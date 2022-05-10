WINDHAM – Katherine P. Atherton, 93, passed away May 6, 2022, at Schooner Estates in Auburn. She was born on Dec. 30, 1928, a daughter of Kenneth and Inez Purington. She was a graduate of Mechanic Falls High School, Class of 1947. She worked at Sears and Roebuck in Portland and in Lewiston as an office clerk prior to her marriage to Frank Atherton on Nov. 20, 1959. She took pride in staying home to raise their children. She was an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer. She enjoyed making quilts for her family and friends, and lovingly donated over 300 quilts to Project Linus. Many fond memories were had by all at the camp they built together on Little Sebago Lake. Frank and Kay traveled extensively with friends and wintered in Florida for several years. The greatest joy of her later years was the love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Katherine was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Sylvester; second husband, Frank Atherton; brothers, Alfred, Willard and Milton; and sisters, Evelyn, Dorothy, Marguerite, Barbara, and Beverly. She is survived by her children, Roger Atherton (Dottie) Windham, Darlene Morrill (Rupert) Hebron, Gail Staples (John) Sierra Vista, Ariz., Joseph Sylvester (Linda) Amherst, N.H., Donna Morton (David) Casco, Janet Morrell (Dale) Windham, and Deborah Doucette (Michael) Lisbon; grandchildren, Kristine Atherton, Donald Atherton, Julie Anketell, Christopher Staples, Jill Hoard, Gregory Staples, James Sylvester, Benjamin Morton, Jennifer Morton, Darcy Flaherty, Brett Morrell, Kyle Morrell, and Danielle Caron; great-grandchildren, Brandon Fogg, Kaitlyn Fogg, Bree Heikkinen, Ryan Hoard, Matthew Hoard, Amber Hoard, Coleman Flaherty, Carleigh Flaherty, Lucas Flaherty, Gabriella Morrell, Brenna Morrell, Jacob Caron, Graham Caron, Inez Caron and Dean Caron; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, and to the entire staff at Schooner Estates. Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022 at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, with refreshments to follow. Masks requested. To express condolences and to participate in Katherine’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.Donations in her memory may be made to the North Windham Union Church’s fuel assistance program, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062 or to the Windham Food Pantry, 377 Gray Rd., Windham, Me 04062.

